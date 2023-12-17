Russian Strike Kills Elderly Man In Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of yet another Russian strike targeting the central part of Kherson, a local man was killed.

That's according to Roman Mrochko , the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

"As a result of yet another shelling of the central part of Kherson by Russian invasion forces, a man was killed. His body was discovered this morning. He has already been identified," the official wrote on Telegram.

Military spox on AFU's actions in left-bankregion: Work progressing

It is noted that the man had recently turned 81.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russians have shelled Kherson 40 times over the past day.

This is an illustrative photo