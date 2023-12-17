Tbilisi Hosts Exhibition Of Garabagh & Borchali Carpets

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An exhibition was organized in connection with the completion of
the "Hand-woven carpets of Azerbaijan - preservation of tradition"
project at the Akhundzade Museum of Azerbaijani Culture in Tbilisi, Azernews reports.
Within the project implemented by the initiative of the Museum
and the support of the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports of
Georgia, special courses were organized in the Museum of
Azerbaijani Culture named after Akhundzade.
In addition to local citizens, citizens of foreign countries
also participated in the courses and learned the secrets of carpet
weaving.
Visitors to the museum as part of the project also watched the
process of weaving Azerbaijani carpets.
Employees of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Georgia, Deputy of the
Milli Majlis Nagif Hamzayev, Deputy Executive Director of the Youth
Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan Orkhan Arabov, Chairman of the
Public Council under KOBIA Farhad Garashov, journalists,
representatives of culture and art from Baku participated in the
exhibition.
Leyla Aliyeva, head of the project, deputy director of the
museum, gave detailed information to the guests about the
activities of this cultural center and the purpose of the
project.
Certificates were given to young people who took an active part
in hand-weaving the carpets displayed at the exhibition.
L. Aliyeva said that the European Union flag is woven by the
Museum and the flag will be presented to the Ministry of Culture of
Georgia.
According to him, foreigners living temporarily in Georgia
learned to weave Azerbaijani carpets for a month. The carpets are
especially woven based on the ornaments of Karabakh and Borchali
carpets. Those handicrafts are exhibited here.
MENAFN17122023000195011045ID1107610771
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.