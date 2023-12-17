Tbilisi Hosts Exhibition Of Garabagh & Borchali Carpets

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An exhibition was organized in connection with the completion of the "Hand-woven carpets of Azerbaijan - preservation of tradition" project at the Akhundzade Museum of Azerbaijani Culture in Tbilisi, Azernews reports.

Within the project implemented by the initiative of the Museum and the support of the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports of Georgia, special courses were organized in the Museum of Azerbaijani Culture named after Akhundzade.

In addition to local citizens, citizens of foreign countries also participated in the courses and learned the secrets of carpet weaving.

Visitors to the museum as part of the project also watched the process of weaving Azerbaijani carpets.

Employees of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Georgia, Deputy of the Milli Majlis Nagif Hamzayev, Deputy Executive Director of the Youth Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan Orkhan Arabov, Chairman of the Public Council under KOBIA Farhad Garashov, journalists, representatives of culture and art from Baku participated in the exhibition.

Leyla Aliyeva, head of the project, deputy director of the museum, gave detailed information to the guests about the activities of this cultural center and the purpose of the project.

Certificates were given to young people who took an active part in hand-weaving the carpets displayed at the exhibition.

L. Aliyeva said that the European Union flag is woven by the Museum and the flag will be presented to the Ministry of Culture of Georgia.

According to him, foreigners living temporarily in Georgia learned to weave Azerbaijani carpets for a month. The carpets are especially woven based on the ornaments of Karabakh and Borchali carpets. Those handicrafts are exhibited here.