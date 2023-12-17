Memorial Ceremonies Dedicated To Memory Of Martyrs Held

Memorial ceremonies dedicated to the memory of the martyrs of
the Patriotic War Ramil Babayev and Sabuhi Sadigov were held at the
Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev, as well as at the
Military High School named after Jamshid Nakhchivanski. Azernews reports, the Defense Ministry.
It was reported that representatives of the Defense Ministry and
the public, personnel of educational institutions, family members,
relatives, comrades of the martyrs, employees of the Army
Ideological and Cultural Center named after Hazi Aslanov, as well
as other guests took part in the events.
First, the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani
people, Heydar Aliyev, and those who died for the sake of the
sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan
was commemorated with a minute of silence, and the National Anthem
was played.
The speakers talked about the historical victory of Azerbaijani
Army in the Patriotic War under the leadership of
Commander-in-Chief, and the examples of heroism and bravery shown
by the brave sons in winning this glorious Victory, and gave
information about the honorable lives of the martyrs.
Then the soloists of the Army Ideological and Cultural Center
named after Hazi Aslanov and the cadets of the educational
institutions performed poems dedicated to our martyrs, music
glorifying patriotism and heroism.
Videos about the life and battle path of our martyrs were
shown.
At the end, representatives of the Ministry of Defense and the
public listened to the concerns of the families of the martyrs and
answered their questions.
The family members and relatives of the martyrs expressed their
gratitude to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev and the leadership of the Ministry of Defense for the
attention and care shown to them, as well as for the memory of our
martyrs.