Kuwait Amir Receives Cable From Chinese Pres. Over Demise Of Late Amir

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 17 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Sunday a of condolence from Chinese President Xi Jinping, in which he expressed his sincere condolences and sincere sympathy over the demise of the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

In his cable, the Chinese leader remembered the outstanding contributions of the late Amir, to the renaissance and progress of the dear homeland in various fields and his constant endeavor to strengthen the bonds of distinguished relations between the State of Kuwait and the friendly People's Republic of China.

In turn, His Highness the Amir sent a cable to the Chinese leader, expressing his deep thanks and appreciation for the sincere feelings of sympathy, affirming on the historical and close relations that bind the two countries and peoples. (end)

mb







