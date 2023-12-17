Villages Rehab & Nursing Center Awarded 2023 Best Of Florida: Leading The Way In Short-Term Rehabilitation Care

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LADY LAKE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Villages Rehab & Nursing Center, a cutting-edge short-term rehabilitation facility, is proud to announce its recent recognition with the 2023 Best of Florida Award. Located in the heart of Florida, the center stands as a beacon of patient-centered care, redefining the expectations for rehabilitation centers nationwide.



Founded in 2013, Villages Rehab & Nursing Center has consistently showcased its commitment to the well-being and individualized attention of its patients. Eschewing the cold, clinical feel of traditional rehab centers, Villages presents a unique and warm atmosphere, designed much like a residential neighborhood. The 120-bed facility is divided into four distinct 'neighborhoods', each complete with private rooms, lounges, dining areas, and fully equipped chef kitchens.



"We've worked diligently to create an environment that feels like home, while ensuring the highest quality of medical care," said Administrator Jane'e Flanders. "At Villages, it's about fostering a resort-like atmosphere, but never compromising on top-notch patient care."



One of the standout features at Villages is its innovative use of Biodex technology, a leading-edge tool that helps evaluate and improve patient strength and balance. This technology, pivotal in creating personalized therapy programs, is especially beneficial for patients recovering from strokes, or major surgeries, and those affected by Parkinson's and various other conditions.



The Best of Florida Award is a testament to Villages Rehab & Nursing Center's dedication to setting a new standard in short-term care. In a world where healthcare facilities can sometimes seem detached, Villages Rehab offers a refreshing approach, blending the comforts of home with state-of-the-art medical technology.



In essence, Villages Rehab & Nursing Center isn't just a rehabilitation facility. It's a community, and a testament to what is possible when care, compassion, and innovation come together.



