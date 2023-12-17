No Foreign Institution Can Offer Degree In India Without Commission’S Approval: UGC

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 17 (IANS) UGC Chairman Professor M. Jagadesh Kumar on Sunday said that no foreign Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) can offer programme in India without its prior approval.

“Regulations mandate that no foreign higher educational institution shall offer any programme in India without the prior approval of the Commission,” Kumar said.

He said that UGC has been informed that many HEIs and colleges have entered into collaborative agreements or arrangements with foreign-based educational institutions.

“These institutions are not recognised by the Commission and have been facilitating the issuance of degrees to the students enrolled with them, from such foreign-based educational colleges or universities,” Kumar said.

He said that any such kind of collaboration or arrangement is not recognised by the UGC and accordingly the degrees issued subsequent through such collaboration and arrangements will also not recognised by the commission.

Kumar said that it has also come to the notice of UGC that some EdTech companies are giving advertisements in newspapers, social media, television etc. offering degree and diploma programmes in online modes in association with some foreign universities.

“Such a franchisee arrangement is not permissible and any such degree shall not have UGC recognition,” he said.

He said that action will be also be taken against all the defaulting EdTech companies as well as the HEls under applicable laws.

He said that students and general public are advised to exercise due caution and are made aware that such degrees do not have UGC recognition.

He said that for the information for general public and all concerned stakeholders that in the exercise of its powers given under the UGC Act, 1956, UGC has notified the Academic Collaboration between Indian and Foreign Higher Education Institutions to offer Twinning Programme, Joint Degree, Dual Degree Programmes Regulations, 2022 and University Grants Commission (Setting up and Operation of Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India) Regulations, 2023.

Kumar said that the regulations also mandate that the HEls shall not offer programmes under any franchise arrangement and that such programmes shall not be recognised by the UGC.

