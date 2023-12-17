Gomez Strikes Late As Colombia Beat Mexico In Soccer Friendly

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Dec 17 (IANS) Real Salt Lake forward Andres Gomez scored in stoppage time as Colombia recovered from two goals down to beat Mexico 3-2 in their soccer friendly here.

Mexico took the lead on the stroke of halftime when Omar Govea capitalized on a defensive error to play a slick one-two with Guillermo Martinez and blast a shot into the top-right corner, reports Xinhua.

Martinez doubled the advantage with a low first-time effort that beat goalkeeper David Ospina at his near post.

Colombia reduced the deficit through Andres Reyes, who fired into the far corner from 10 yards after Samuel Velasquez's cross from the left byline.

The Cafeteros were suddenly rejuvenated and Roger Martinez equalized with a 25-yard drive into the bottom-right corner after a barnstorming run from near the halfway line.

Gomez, a 75th-minute substitute for Ian Poveda, completed the comeback in the 92nd minute as he pounced on David Silva's acrobatic cut-back to smash an unstoppable shot past goalkeeper Antonio Rodriguez.

--IANS

cs/