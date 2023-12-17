Fourth Abu Dhabi Family Forum develops children's skills at the Children of Future Station

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Abu Dhbai, December 17,2023: The Children of the Future Station, one of the main stations of the fourth Abu Dhabi Family Forum 2023, which was organised by the Family Development Foundation (FDF) under the umbrella of the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Program for Excellence and Community Intelligence, attracted a large number of visitors through its diverse events and activities. The station hosted several workshops and shows with an aim to equip children with skills, habits, and positive values that improve their personalities and motivate them to become active learners in their community and within their families.

From the first day of the Forum itself the station witnessed a remarkable response for all student activities which drew the attention of younger children and ensured a joyful experience for them.

The Children of the Future Station included a number of activities and events that focused on providing the children with educational and emotional experiences such as the ‘Little Explorer and Future Kids Games’ organised by Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination (ZHO) , the ‘Positive Infectious Training’ by the Positive Circle Centre, ‘Together for Lasting Blessings’ by the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority(ADAFSA), ‘Invest in Your Creativity... Financial Skills’ by FDF and ‘Your Health, Your Wealth’ by the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center(ADPHC).

In addition, the station offered the visitors the opportunity to participate in small business activities in order to boost their creative skills in the realm of business through Al Tajer Al Saghir platform, organised by FDF. The events stage of the station hosted visitors of various age groups through different competitions that witnessed widespread participation. The programs and competitions at the events stage included Leilat Al Samar, featuring oud performance by artist Walaa, proverbs competition, face painting workshop, photography booth, children's cinema and a puppet theater specifically designed for children.

The B Elegant Center, within the Children of Future Station, presented a play titled ‘Hikayat Al Jadda Mohra’ with artistic dolls that depicts the lives of Emirati Community. The characters of the play were grandmother, her grandchildren and friends, and the play aimed at promoting positive behaviour among children by providing educational and guidance messages. Furthermore, the play aimed to raise awareness on Emirati values through a joyous, entertaining and educational manner.



Abdul Karim Shehadeh, Head of the “Children of Future Station”, said: “Through Children of the Future Station and our strategic partners, we seek to educate children in a fun and entertaining way and motivate them to be active learners in their communities and families. We help children to learn through entertainment activities and sensory and motor interaction to enhance their development in a healthy and natural way, boost their bond with their peers, their parents and the surrounding environment. This contributes significantly to children's social, emotional, and cognitive development, making them less stressed, smarter, and more adaptive. The station focused on young children, who are still forming their personalities and identities, feeling a sense of duty, and becoming aware of the needs of others.”

In addition, Shehadeh pointed out that the station seeks to elevate the educational process for children through a number of activities and events that focuses on their educational and emotional experiences. These activities will allow them to acquire skills, habits and values that support their development.



The Fourth Abu Dhabi Family Forum 2023, organised by FDF under the umbrella of the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Program for Excellence and Community Intelligence, concluded on 15 December, 2023. The forum featured four pillars focusing on Sustainable Family, Business Leadership, Children of the Future and Emirati Heritage with an aim to provide interactive developmental opportunities for families within a social and interactive atmosphere that integrates fun, knowledge acquisition, and skill application. Furthermore, the forum included a series of integrated participatory events involving various service providers with an aim to create friendly atmosphere, address challenge among community members, reinforcing family and community bonds, and building trust over service institutions.

In addition, the forum included various panel discussions, diverse workshops, sports activities, main stage performances, outdoor events, lucky draws and other surprises for the visitors.





