Sacramento City Council member, Viva Supermarket GM plead not guilty to federal charges

(MENAFN) Sacramento City Council member Sean Loloee, along with Karla Montoya, the general manager of Loloee's Viva Supermarket stores, pleaded not guilty to federal charges related to the alleged hiring of undocumented workers, underpayment, and fraudulent practices regarding COVID-19 relief funds. The charges include conspiracy to defraud the U.S. Department of Labor, possession and use of false immigration documents, obstruction of agency proceedings, and wire fraud. Loloee also faces charges of falsifying records and participating in a pandemic relief fraud scheme.



The defendants entered their not guilty pleas despite the federal indictment accusing Loloee and Montoya of conspiring since 2008 to employ workers lacking authorization to work in the U.S., while also allegedly avoiding overtime payments to reduce labor costs. The charges include serious allegations of wire fraud and obstructing agency proceedings.



Loloee, who has been serving on the City Council, expressed shock at the news and emphasized his journey as an immigrant who arrived with nothing and worked tirelessly to serve the underserved, both through his grocery stores and as a council member. Montoya's attorney highlighted her as a hardworking mother who has paid taxes and raised a family, expressing confidence that she will be removed from the situation by the end of the legal process.



The indictment follows federal investigators raiding Loloee's stores and home in October, placing significant pressure on the council member to resign. Loloee, whose term expires in December 2024, has already announced that he won't seek reelection. The legal proceedings will unfold as the defendants work to refute the charges and address the serious allegations raised against them.

