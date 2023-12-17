Manchester City surrenders 2-goal lead in draw over Crystal Palace

(MENAFN) Manchester City appeared to be on the path to a comfortable victory against Crystal Palace on Saturday, enjoying a two-goal lead with less than 15 minutes remaining in regular time. However, the Premier League champion's afternoon took an unexpected turn.



Crystal Palace managed to score, narrowing the gap, and then secured another goal deep into injury time after City conceded a careless penalty. These late goals resulted in a 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, causing City to drop additional points in the Premier League title race.



Following a historic season last year, the club currently sits in fourth place in the Premier League table, trailing league leader Liverpool by three points, with Liverpool having a game in hand.



“It’s not bad luck, it’s deserved,” Guardiola stated later. “We give away two points. When you give away this penalty, you deserve it. You see the chances we created and conceded, it’s quite similar to all this season – but we are not able to close the games. That is the feeling.”



Manchester City had secured a 2-0 lead with goals from Jack Grealish and Rico Lewis before Jean-Philippe Mateta's goal brought Crystal Palace within reach.



However, in the 94th minute, a clumsy challenge by Phil Foden on Mateta resulted in a penalty, converted by Michael Olise, sealing the 2-2 draw.



City's tendency to concede late goals is becoming a recurring pattern, with Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, and Chelsea all scoring late goals to equalize this season, and Arsenal to secure a victory.

