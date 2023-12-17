Argentinian City Faces Storm’S Fury: 13 Lives Lost

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mayor Federico Susbielles confirmed 13 deaths in Bahía Blanca following widespread destruction caused by a severe electrical storm in the coastal city of 300,000 inhabitants.



The storm, with winds reaching 140 kilometers per hour, struck on a Saturday. It wreaked havoc, leading to power outages and significant damage across the city.



The Bahiense del Norte Club, a notable local institution, suffered greatly. Here, a roof collapsed during a roller skating event.



This incident resulted in numerous fatalities and injuries. Emergency services, including firefighters, worked tirelessly to rescue those trapped under debris.



President Javier Milei and Governor Axel Kicilof responded promptly. They used X, a social media platform, to express condolences and urge caution among the residents.



Both leaders emphasized the importance of staying indoors for safety. This disaster highlights the urgency of emergency preparedness.







The Argentine National Meteorological Service had previously warned of the storm. However, its impact was more destructive than anticipated.



The storm also affected neighboring towns, bringing strong winds and hail. This event in Bahía Blanca serves as a stark reminder of nature's power.



It underscores the need for effective communication and swift response from authorities during such emergencies.



The community's resilience and the government's support play crucial roles in recovering from such natural disasters.

