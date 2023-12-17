Brazil’S Rise In Global Investment

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) BlackRock, the world's leading asset management firm, has identified Brazil as a prominent investment destination for 2024.



This interest aligns with the expected U.S. interest rate cuts and China's real estate liquidity crisis.



Despite some fiscal policy challenges, Brazil stands out for its potential in fixed-income and currency markets.



The U.S. Federal Reserve hints at a policy shift next year. This change might lead investors back to U.S. Treasury bonds, as seen in recent Treasury yield decreases.



Nonetheless, Brazil's economic environment remains more attractive. The country's Selic rate, staying in double digits, is particularly appealing for debt investments.



Russ Koesterich, a portfolio manager at BlackRoc , acknowledges Brazil's attractive real interest rates.







He shared this insight in São Paulo, noting a cautious approach to Chinese equities. Koesterich believes China's slowdown could impact commodity-exporting nations like Brazil.



However, he sees a growing awareness of each emerging market's unique attributes.



In the long term, as emerging economies diversify away from China, Koesterich expects benefits for Brazil.



The country's active role in energy transition also garners positive attention.



BlackRock's recent investment in Brasol, a renewable energy provider, underscores Brazil's significance in this area.



Fiscal challenges in Brazil are recognized, yet BlackRock views its debt trajectory as manageable.



Brazil's fiscal situation appears less concerning compared to developed countries, especially the U.S.



BlackRock suggests cautious investment in long-term U.S. Treasuries, seeing more opportunities in the short term.



The firm's approach is shaped by its outlook on the Federal Reserve's rate cuts.



Koesterich and Saade find the market's anticipation of a 150 basis-point reduction by next year too aggressive.



They expect a relaxation in monetary policy but not as drastically as investors predict.

