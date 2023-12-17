Indian Chess Brilliance On Display: Gold, Silver, Bronze At Singapore Championship

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 17 (IANS) In a groundbreaking triumph that resonates throughout the world of chess, the exceptional young talents from Mumbai, honed under South Mumbai Chess Academy (SMCA), have achieved victory at the Singapore Chess Championships.

The prestigious annual chess meet, organised by the Singapore Chess Federation, witnessed fierce competition with around 600 players from 14 countries participating.

Ahaan Kataruka emerged as an undisputed champion, clinching the gold medal in the fiercely contested Under-8 category. Ahaan's extraordinary feat, boasting a perfect record of 7 wins in 7 games, showcased his unparalleled strategic acumen, exceptional calculations, and a photographic memory. His prowess in transforming advantages into precise, winning positions has firmly established him as a dominating force on the global chess stage.

In a display of unmatched composure and strategic brilliance, Nova Juyal secured a remarkable silver medal in the Under-8 category, amassing an impressive 6 out of 7 points. Nova's calm demeanor and tactical finesse further solidified SMCA's reputation as a breeding ground for chess prodigies.

The Under-12 category witnessed another triumph for India as Aashrita Guttula claimed the bronze medal. Aashrita's unwavering focus and exemplary endgame skills underscored the profound talent cultivated at SMCA, adding another chapter to India's success story in international chess.

Further contributing to India's glory, Ananya Khadelwal secured a well-deserved position in the prestigious honors list, further solidifying SMCA's standing as a powerhouse in chess training. Advaet Agarwal was also a part of the Indian contingent.

Expressing delight, chief coach FM Balaji Guttula remarked, "These young talents exhibit the potential to ascend to the echelons of India's young grandmasters. Their dedication and strategic brilliance showcased at the Singapore Chess Championship mark the inception of promising careers in the global chess arena."

