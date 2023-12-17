British boy missing for 6 years returns home to UK

(MENAFN) A British boy who had been missing for six years after not returning from a holiday in Spain with his mother and grandfather in 2017 has safely returned to the UK, as reported by local police.



Seventeen-year-old Alex Batty was found near the city of Toulouse in the French department of Haute-Garonne on Wednesday morning, according to a spokesperson for regional authorities who spoke to a US-based news agency.



“It gives me great pleasure to say Alex has now made his safe return back to the UK after six years,” Assistant Chief Constable Matt Boyle, of Greater Manchester Police, informed journalists on Saturday, as reported by a UK-based news outlet.



The teenager met with a family member and UK police officers at Toulouse airport before embarking on his long-awaited flight home, according to Boyle.



Batty is anticipated to be reunited with his grandmother, Susan Caruana, residing in Oldham, Greater Manchester, and serving as the boy's legal guardian.



In a statement released through the police, Caruana expressed her eagerness, stating that she "can't wait" to see her grandson.



“I cannot begin to express my relief and happiness that Alex has been found safe and well,” she stated, he added that her family demand privacy as they welcome him back.



It has been reported by a news agency, citing Toulouse's deputy prosecutor Antoine Leroy, that Alex's grandfather passed away approximately six months ago. The boy's mother, who lacks legal parental guardianship, is believed to be currently in Finland.

