Putin issues warning around problems with Finland over NATO membership

(MENAFN) Russian Leader Vladimir Putin has issued a warning of "problems" with neighboring Finland following its accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) earlier this year.



The inclusion of Finland in NATO represents a significant alteration in the security dynamics of northern Europe, extending the alliance's frontier with Russia by approximately 1,300 kilometers (830 miles).



This development is perceived as a setback for President Putin, who has consistently cautioned against NATO expansion.



“They (the West) took Finland and dragged it into NATO! Why, did we have any disputes with Finland? All disputes, including those of a territorial nature in the middle of the 20th Century, have all been resolved long ago,” Putin stated in an interview aired on Sunday.



“There were no problems, but now there will be, because we will now create the Leningrad military district there and definitely concentrate military units there,” Putin continued in the interview with a Russian news outlet.



Putin dismissed as "complete nonsense" remarks made by US President Joe Biden, who earlier this month warned that Putin would "keep going" if he seizes Ukraine. Biden's comments implied that Russia might eventually attack a NATO ally, potentially involving US troops in the conflict.



The Russian president declared that Russia “has no reason, no interest, no geopolitical interest, neither economic, nor political, nor military, to fight with NATO countries,” he added that Moscow does not harbor any territorial claims in NATO countries.



“There is no desire to spoil relations with them (NATO countries), we are interested in developing relations,” Putin also stated.

