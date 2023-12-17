Italy, UK presidents join forces to challenge irregular migration, human trafficking

(MENAFN) In a collaborative effort to address irregular migration and combat human trafficking, the leaders of Italy and the United Kingdom, Giorgia Meloni and Rishi Sunak, respectively, held talks in Rome. Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, a key ally in managing migrant arrivals from North Africa, also participated in the discussions. The leaders pledged to intensify cooperation, with a focus on implementing the Memorandum of Understanding signed in London in April.



During the meeting, Meloni and Sunak agreed to jointly fund the first Italian-British project involving assisted voluntary repatriations to the countries of origin, particularly for migrants stranded in Tunisia. The project, developed in collaboration with the International Organization for Migration, aims to provide support for individuals choosing to return voluntarily.



The leaders emphasized the necessity of managing irregular migration in a more structured manner and reiterated their commitment to fighting human trafficking. The discussions reflected a shared goal of addressing the complexities of migration and bolstering cooperation among the three countries.



In addition to migration-related matters, the talks covered broader issues, including the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia and the ongoing crisis in the Middle East. The collaborative approach between Italy and the UK, underscored by joint initiatives and mutual support, aligns with Sunak's efforts to strengthen partnerships with European leaders in addressing migration challenges.



The meeting also featured Sunak's participation in a political gathering organized by Italy's Brothers of Italy party, where he joined international guests, including Prime Minister Rama and entrepreneur Elon Musk. The multifaceted discussions and collaborative projects reflect a concerted effort to address migration issues and strengthen diplomatic ties among the participating nations.

