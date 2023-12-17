Brazil's lower house greenlights groundbreaking tax overhaul in support for president Lula

(MENAFN) In a significant victory for Brazil's leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the lower house of the country's Congress has approved a comprehensive reform of the nation's complex tax system. The tax overhaul, a long-anticipated initiative, is aimed at simplifying the intricate tax structure that has been widely criticized for its complexity and burdensome nature for both individuals and businesses. President Lula, who actively supported the proposal, celebrated its approval, emphasizing the potential economic benefits it could bring.



The tax reform is seen as a crucial step toward streamlining the system, making it more business-friendly, and fostering economic growth, which has faced challenges over the past decade. Lula expressed his satisfaction with the outcome, noting that the reform would "facilitate investment." The proposal, initially endorsed by deputies in July, underwent modifications in the Senate, leading to a second vote in the lower house.



The constitutional amendment, which passed with significant support in both rounds of voting, is expected to bring about a more modern, efficient, and lean tax system after more than four decades. While acknowledging that the approved reform might not be perfect, Speaker Arthur Lira highlighted its potential to transform the country's economy positively.



The approval of the tax reform comes amid strained relations between President Lula and a Congress dominated by Conservative lawmakers. Earlier in the week, Congress overturned a presidential veto to reinstate legislation affecting Indigenous peoples' land rights, highlighting ongoing tensions. Additionally, the passage of the tax reform followed the government's allocation of record funds to lawmakers for projects in their respective states, indicating a strategic move to garner support for its economic agenda.



Overall, the approval of this landmark tax reform represents a significant step toward simplifying Brazil's tax system and fostering an environment conducive to economic growth, marking a crucial achievement for President Lula's administration.

