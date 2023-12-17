Editor Kashmir Observer Bereaved

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Large number of people joined funeral prayers of late Syeda Hameeda here on Sunday.
She had breather her last earlier in the day.
Funeral prayers were held at Imambargah Gulshan-e- Ali Shalimar Srinagar.
She was later laid to rest at Baba Mazar, Zadibal.
Marhooma known for her piety and selflessness was widow of late Maulana Mustafa Hussain Ansari and daughter of late Aga Syed Muhammad Jalali. She was mother of editor Kashmir Observer Sajjad Haider, Shahid Ansari and Hamid Ansari.
Her congregational fateha shall be held at Baba Mazar on Wednesday at 8 AM and later a day long condolence majlis will continue at Ansari House and Imambargah Gulshan-e-Ali Shalimar, Srinagar.
