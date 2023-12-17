Himachal Starts Swarozgaar Yojna With Outlay Of Rs 680 Crore

(MENAFN- IANS) Shimla, Dec 17 (IANS) To promote self-employment opportunities in Himachal Pradesh and to provide livelihood to the local youth by encouraging entrepreneurship, the state government has initiated the Rajiv Gandhi Swarozgaar Yojna 2023 (RGSY) with an outlay of Rs 680 crore, a statement said on Sunday.

In the first phase, the standard of procedures for hiring of e-taxi under the scheme by a government department, local authority, autonomous body, board, corporation, government undertaking or any other establishment has been notified.

The government will give a guarantee for employment and start-up assistance to the youth by providing a subsidy of 50 per cent on purchase of e-taxi under RGSY, an official statement said.

The subsidy will be computed on ex-showroom price, including all types of taxes.

A bonafide Himachali with minimum age of 23 years, having an experience of seven years in driving a vehicle, with educational qualification of class 12 is eligible to apply for e-taxi. The applicant should have a driving license, Aadhaar card, unemployment certificate and any of the certificates of the Scheduled Caste, the Scheduled Tribe, etc.

Only one person in a family can avail the benefit and experience criteria can be relaxed in special cases to help the needy.

Applicants have to create an account on the portal of the Transport Department which will be authenticated through Aadhaar or mobile onetime password (OTP).

The RGSY will ensure guaranteed livelihood for the youth and help the state reduce vehicular pollution and move forward to become a 'green state' as well, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu.

