3 Naga Militants Of Two Outfits Killed In Gun Fight In Manipur

(MENAFN- IANS) Imphal, Dec 17 (IANS) Three militants were killed in a clash between two Naga extremist outfits in Manipur's Noney district on Sunday, police said.

A police official said that a gun fight broke out between suspected Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF) and National Socialist Council of Nagalim-Isak-Muivah faction (NSCN-IM) cadres in Lamdangmei village in Noney district, resulting in death of two ZUF and one NSCN-IM cadre.

A police team from Khoupum police station rushed to the area to obtain further details of the incident. Police suspect that the clash might have taken place over the domination of their respective areas.

