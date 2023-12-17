Three Diplomats Visit Sri Lanka's North To Discuss Reconciliation

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Three diplomats visited Sri Lanka's Northern Province to discuss reconciliation and other issues.

The new Swiss Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Siri Walt tweeted saying she was in the North with the Ambassador of Japan and the High Commissioner of South Africa.

“Joint visit to the Northern Province with the Ambassador of Japan and the High Commissioner of South Africa. We had productive discussions with various stakeholders about issues in the North, in particular with regards to reconciliation,' the Swiss Ambassador posted on X.