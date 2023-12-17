Chairperson Of Charitable Organization Condoles Demise Of Late Amir

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 17 (KUNA) -- The Chairman of the International Islamic Charity Organization Dr. Abdullah Al-Matouq mourned on Sunday the Demise of the late Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah stressing, his journey which was filled with humanitarian and giving stances.

In a press release Dr. Al-Matouq said that the world have lost a wise and sincere leader that was loyal to his country and people.

" Until the last moment of his life, His Highness late Amir left behind, a journey that demonstrates his support for the humanitarian and development path of the State of Kuwait" as well as sustainable projects in different parts of the world", he stated.

Al-Matouq added that history would record the wise directives of His Highness the late Emir to launch humanitarian initiatives and popular relief campaigns one after the other to support the afflicted and needy around the world.

These directives topped the humanitarian scene with the earthquake in southern Turkey and northern Syria, the earthquake in Morocco, the violent storms in Libya, and the conflicts in Sudan, to extend Kuwaiti relief bridges to the victims of these crises and disasters.

He pointed out also to the Kuwaiti relief bridge, on which His Highness the late Emir left ordered to help the people of Gaza and the Palestinians, which has to date reached 30 relief trips to alleviate the suffering of the afflicted and provide medical, shelter, food and other assistance. (end)

