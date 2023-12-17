Qatar's Amir In Kuwait Offering Condolences Over Late Amir's Demise

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 17 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at the Amiri Airport, Sunday, the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and the accompanying delegation who arrived in Kuwait to offer condolences over the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
Sheikh Tamim also offered condolences to His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and the Al-Sabah family.
Minister of the Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah received the Qatari Amir and the high-level delegation offering condolences. (end)
gta
MENAFN17122023000071011013ID1107610649
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.