Quaker Oats issues recall for multiple granola products

(MENAFN) Quaker Oats, a subsidiary of PepsiCo, has issued a recall for multiple granola products, including granola bars and cereals, due to concerns of potential salmonella contamination. Salmonella infections can lead to symptoms such as fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and stomach pain, with rare cases resulting in fatal outcomes, as noted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).



Although Quaker stated that it has not received any reports of salmonella infections linked to the recalled granola items, the company decided to proactively address the issue. The recall encompasses a range of products, including granola oats cereals and Quaker Chewy Bars, which are also included in PepsiCo's snack mixes. These products have been distributed across all 50 U.S. states and U.S. territories.



Customers who have purchased the recalled items are advised to dispose of them and reach out to Quaker's customer support line or visit the recall website for further details and reimbursement. Salmonella infections are a significant public health concern, with approximately 1.35 million cases reported in the U.S. annually, resulting in around 26,500 hospitalizations and 420 deaths, according to estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The recall serves as a preventive measure to mitigate potential health risks associated with the consumption of the affected granola products.

