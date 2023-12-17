Petition Launched Demanding Russia's Expulsion From 2024 Olympics

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A petition has been initiated to ban Russian athletes from participating in the 2024 Paris Olympics, including under a neutral flag.

That's according to Change , Ukrinform reports.

Justifying their appeal, the authors of the petition note that over 50% of Russian medalists are typically active duty Russian soldiers.

“It is a crime against humanity to allow Russian soldiers to participate in the Olympics while their comrades continue this aggression in Ukraine,” reads the petition, launched by the American University Kyiv.

The petition further seeks to have all major sponsors publicly withdraw support and all advertising during the games if Russia participates.

It is recalled that since the full major invasion of Ukraine, over 1,000 corporations have withdrawn operations from Russia. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) receives $2 billion in advertising from 13 sponsors. At least nine of the 13 major sponsors have discontinued operating in Russia, including Coca Cola, Visa, Airbnb, Toyota, Panasonic, Intel, GE, Bridgestone, and Atos, which proves they already protest the Russian invasion.

“We appeal to these 9 sponsors to pressure the IoC to ban Russia,” the authors of the petition stress.

If Russia is allowed to participate in these 2024 Olympics,“this petition encourages all signatories to not view any games. If there are low anticipated viewers due to the global protest, the IOC, and more importantly its sponsors, will be penalized for support of Russia in this aggression.”

The authors of the appeal seek for sponsors to shift all sponsorship and advertising spend to ads protesting the illegal Russian invasion and supporting Ukrainian relief causes.