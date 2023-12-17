ICICI Lombard Unveils The 12Th Edition Of Caring Hands Â€“ Empowering Lives & Building Futures

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, December 15, 2023: ICICI Lombard's annual CSR initiative 'Caring Hands' was conducted across locations on Dec 15th, 2023. This CSR initiative is entirely executed and volunteered by employees with association of senior management team since its incorporation. This year the initiative was held across 120 locations, 340+ camps with 5,000+ employee volunteering which impacted around 45,000 lives. With our ethos of 'Nibhaye Vaade' ICICI Lombard continues to set up free eye check-up camps to ensure that no child is held back to achieve their true potential.



Since the inception of the program in 2011, the company has touched 4,00,000 + lives till date and reached out to 2,400+ schools and distributed 70,000+ spectacles across India. It's a true honor to be a part of a prestigious Guinness World record winner in 2017, with the most eye testing of 1,526 in one hour at multiple venues. ICICI Lombard believes that each child has the right to dream and make way for its future with our 'Caring Hands' initiative.



Speaking on the initiative, Sheena Kapoor - Head Marketing, Corporate Communications & CSR, said, "We are excited to roll out our 12th edition of 'Caring Hands', one of ICICI Lombard's flagship CSR initiatives. This initiative holds a special place in our hearts, as it's entirely propelled by our employees' eagerness to volunteer. On a single day, we have over 3,000 staff members across 340+ government schools nationwide. Moreover it's incredibly heart-warming to meet these lovely school kids and every employee brimming with the satisfaction is what makes 'Caring Hands' so fulfilling."



About ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd.



ICICI Lombard is the leading private general insurance company in the country. The Company offers a comprehensive and well-diversified range of products through multiple distribution channels, including motor, health, crop, fire, personal accident, marine, engineering, and liability insurance. With a legacy of over 21 years, ICICI Lombard is committed to customer centricity with its brand philosophy of 'Nibhaaye Vaade'. The company has issued over 32.7 million policies, settled 3.6 million claims and has a Gross Written Premium (GWP) of â‚1217.72 billion for the year ended March 31, 2023. ICICI Lombard has 305 branches and 12,865 employees, as on March 31, 2023.



ICICI Lombard has been a pioneer in the industry and is the first large-scale insurance company in India to migrate its entire core systems to the cloud. With a strong focus on being digital-led and agile, it has launched a plethora of tech-driven innovations, including the industry' first Face Scan on its signature insurance and wellness App - IL TakeCare, with over 5.6 million user downloads. The company has won several laurels including ET Corporate Excellence Awards, Golden Peacock Awards, FICCI Insurance Awards, National CSR awards etc. for its various initiatives.

