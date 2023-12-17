Study shows half of consumers to restrict social media usage by 2025 due to AI concerns

(MENAFN) According to a new study, approximately 50 percent of consumers are projected to significantly restrict their usage of social media by 2025 due to concerns about the negative impact of generative artificial intelligence on the user experience.



Gartner revealed that more than two-thirds of respondents, or seven out of 10, express the belief that increased integration of generative AI into social media platforms could harm brand perception and impact consumer loyalty.



This apprehension is identified as one of the primary reasons, alongside concerns about the proliferation of misinformation, toxic user bases, and the prevalence of bots, according to the US research firm.



Despite these concerns, social media remains the foremost tool and investment channel for digital marketing, as highlighted in a report by Emily Weiss, a senior principal researcher in the Gartner Marketing Practice.



“A significant slice says that, compared to a few years ago, they are sharing less of their own lives and content,” she declared.



“As the nature of social media use and the experience of the platforms changes, CMOs [chief marketing officers] must refocus their customer acquisition and loyalty retention strategies in response.”



The emergence of generative AI, notably propelled by ChatGPT, has significantly fueled the momentum of artificial intelligence (AI).



AI plays a substantial role in brand promotion by streamlining the sales process. Utilizing highly detailed data on individuals, including real-time geolocation data, AI has the capability to generate highly personalized product or service offers. This observation was made by researchers at the Harvard Business Review.

