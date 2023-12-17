Israel Arrested 4,540 Palestinians In West Bank, Jerusalem Since October 7

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Dec. 17 (Petra) -Israeli occupation forces arrested 20 Palestinians from West Bank, according to a statement released by Palestinian Commission of Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs and Palestinian Prisoners' Club on Sunday.Arrests were made in the West Bank's governorates of Hebron, Bethlehem, Nablus, Ramallah, and Tulkarm, which saw an Israeli major aggression that killed 5 Palestinian youth.To date, a total of about 4, 540 Palestinians were arrested since start of "Al-Aqsa Flood" battle in West Bank and occupied Jerusalem, the statement said.