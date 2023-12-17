Israel Arrested 4,540 Palestinians In West Bank, Jerusalem Since October 7

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Ramallah, Dec. 17 (Petra) -Israeli occupation forces arrested 20 Palestinians from West Bank, according to a statement released by Palestinian Commission of Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs and Palestinian Prisoners' Club on Sunday.
Arrests were made in the West Bank's governorates of Hebron, Bethlehem, Nablus, Ramallah, and Tulkarm, which saw an Israeli major aggression that killed 5 Palestinian youth.
To date, a total of about 4, 540 Palestinians were arrested since start of "Al-Aqsa Flood" battle in West Bank and occupied Jerusalem, the statement said.
