King Departs For Kuwait To Extend Condolences Over Passing Of Sheikh Nawaf

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 17 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah departed for Kuwait on Sunday to extend condolences over the passing of Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II is accompanying His Majesty on the visit.The official delegation accompanying the King also includes Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh, Senate President Faisal Fayez, Speaker of the House of Representatives Ahmad Safadi, Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, General Intelligence Department Director Maj. Gen. Ahmad Husni, and Director of the Office of the Crown Prince Zaid Baqain.His Royal Highness Prince Feisal bin Al Hussein was sworn in as Regent, in the presence of Cabinet members.