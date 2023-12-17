Multiplicity Of Parties Challenges Effective Migration Policies, Says HPC

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 17 (Petra) -- The Higher Population Council (HPC) stated that the multiplicity of parties dealing with the migration file in Jordan poses a challenge to developing effective policies for managing international migration, hindering the governance of the phenomenon.According to a statement released Sunday on the occasion of International Migrants Day, which falls on December 18, the Council urged a detailed partnership among all parties involved in the immigration file, proposing the establishment of an entity dedicated to managing and governing migration.The statement underscored the importance of controlling financial transfers abroad made by expatriate workers, considering the significant role of remittances in both the countries of origin and destination. As of the end of 2023, Jordan's population stands at 11.5 million, a third of those are non-Jordanians.The Council highlighted the demographic, social, economic, environmental, and security challenges posed by refugees in Jordan. These challenges include pressure on limited resources, public services, the housing sector, economic growth, trade, exports, tourism, and investments, leading to budget deficits and increased public debt.The influx of Syrians into the Jordanian labor market has added complexity, posing a new challenge for Jordanian job seekers. The Jordanian labor market also accommodates a large number of migrant workers with the number of non-Jordanian workers registered according to work permits granted by the Ministry of Labor reaching approximately 352,000 workers in 2022, most of whom are Egyptians, the HPC added.Jordan works to protect the rights of migrants, individually and in groups, as legislation has been put in place to guarantee their rights.The Council underlined the importance of addressing immigration as it directly influences the demographic landscape, alongside childbirth, death, and internal migration. According to the National Population Strategy for the years 2021-2030, Jordan's total migration rate is 4.1 percent annually, with an ongoing life migration rate of 11 percent.Data from the Jordan International Migration Survey for 2014 revealed that 63 percent of Jordanian immigrants migrated for economic reasons, seeking better job opportunities. The Council said that Jordanian immigrants working abroad and their remittances play a vital role in enhancing economic growth and development.In light of these considerations, the National Population Strategy has set goals for immigration and asylum, aiming to optimize their employment, enhance self-reliance for refugees and vulnerable Jordanians affected by crises, and reduce external immigration and brain drain.The Council recommended collecting, analyzing, and utilizing reliable and updated data, establishing institutional, legal, and regulatory frameworks for migration policies, and enhancing cooperation and dialogue between countries involved in migration to maximize benefits and reduce risks while respecting and protecting human rights.