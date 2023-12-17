Ajarmeh: Jordan Continues To Defend Jerusalem, Palestinian Cause

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 17 (Petra) -Chairman of the Lower House Palestine Committee, Firas Ajarmeh, said all Jordanians, led by His Majesty King Abdullah II, continue to defend the Palestinian cause, which is going through dangerous stages.During the committee's meeting on Sunday with Coalition of Jerusalem Associations, Ajarmeh reiterated the panel's rejection of all Israeli practices and violations in occupied Jerusalem and against Jerusalemites, praising Jerusalemites' steadfastness in facing Israeli occupation forces.According to a press statement, he noted the committee reiterates its rejection of the mass massacres committed by the Israeli occupation army against civilians in Gaza Strip aimed to displacing them.For their part, the committee's members stressed importance of the Hashemite custodianship over Jerusalem's Islamic and Christian holy sites and its role in preserving its snactities from violations of the occupation army and settlers.Meanwhile, the coalition lauded His Majesty King Abdullah II's positions towards the Palestinian issue, referring to role of Hashemite custodianship in preserving Jerusalem's Islamic and Christian holy sites and providing aid to Gaza people.Additionally, the committee and the coalition condemned the Israeli authorities' confiscation of lands in East Jerusalem's Silwan area.