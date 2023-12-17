HCST, Royal Academy Of Engineering Announce 2024 Fellowship Winners

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 17 (Petra) -- The Leaders in Innovation Fellowships (LIF) program for 2024, organized by the Higher Council for Science and Technology's (HCST) Fund for Supporting Scientific Research and Development in Industry in collaboration with the British Royal Academy of Engineering, has announced its eight winners.According to a statement by the council on Sunday, the selected winners will engage in a training program spanning several countries, providing them with the opportunity to translate their ideas, visions, and projects into tangible, applicable realities. This initiative aligns with the Fund's objectives of fostering research and creativity capabilities in Jordan and promoting technological leadership among its citizens.Mashhour Rifai, the Secretary-General of the HCST, emphasized the council's commitment to implementing a program that explores the landscape of technological entrepreneurship, acting as a bridge between innovators, entrepreneurs, and academics. The aim is to leverage scientific research as a driving force for growth and prosperity.Rifai highlighted the council's efforts to build national scientific and technological capabilities, fostering their development and facilitating collaboration among researchers, entrepreneurs, and local as well as international productive institutions.He noted that the council has established a core group of technological leaders comprising 43 entrepreneurs, researchers, and academics, urging the newly announced winners to maximize the program's opportunities and build sustainable relationships within the scientific and productive communities of the participating countries. He encouraged them to leverage the services offered by the Academy's primary center for projects.Rima Ras, the Director of the Fund, shared that over the past three years, 35 researchers, entrepreneurs, and academics have benefited from the program, pointing out that 19 individuals applied to participate in 2024, and the program will be executed in eight countries, including Jordan.The winners include Dr. Ashraf Tahat from the King Abdullah II College of Engineering at Princess Sumaya University for Technology, Dr. Soha Abdullah Al-Muhaisen from the College of Pharmacy at the University of Jordan, Dr. Anas Al-Shishani from the College of Pharmacy at Zarqa University, Dr. Moayed Saifan from the College of Arts and Sciences, Dr. Duaa Abu Arqoub from the Faculty of Pharmacy and Medical Sciences at the University of Petra, Dr. Sarah Nasser Al-Din from the Faculty of Pharmacy at Amman Arab University, and engineer Raed Mayas from the Jordanian Center for Design and Development.