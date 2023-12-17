Alex Jones' bankruptcy plan clashes with Sandy Hook families seeking full asset liquidation

(MENAFN) Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, facing legal repercussions for calling the 2012 Newtown school shooting a hoax, has proposed a bankruptcy plan that would allocate a minimum total of USD55 million over 10 years to the families affected. This amount represents a fraction of the USD1.5 billion awarded to the Sandy Hook families in lawsuits against Jones. In response, the families have submitted their own proposal, aiming to liquidate almost all of Jones' assets, including his media company Free Speech Systems, with the proceeds distributed to the families and other creditors.



Both bankruptcy plans were filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Houston, setting the stage for upcoming debates and challenges over the next two months. Hearings scheduled for February will determine the final order specifying the amount Jones is obligated to pay. The bankruptcy filings occurred after the families were awarded over USD1.4 billion in a Connecticut lawsuit and an additional USD50 million in a Texas lawsuit. A third trial is pending in Texas regarding another lawsuit filed by parents of a child killed in the school shooting.



The legal developments occurred on the 11th anniversary of the tragic Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, where 20 first-graders and six educators lost their lives. Relatives of the victims filed defamation and emotional distress lawsuits against Jones, accusing him of spreading false claims that the shooting was staged and involved crisis actors to advance a gun control agenda. Testimonies during a monthlong trial in 2022 revealed the victims' families endured threats, harassment, and online abuse from individuals denying the tragedy. The legal proceedings underscore the complexity of the legal battle as Jones seeks bankruptcy protection while the families pursue compensation for the harm caused by his conspiracy theories.

