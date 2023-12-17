Musk says oil, gas must not be ‘demonised’ in short-term

(MENAFN) Elon Musk, the founder and CEO of electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla, asserted on Saturday that oil and gas should not be “demonised” in the short and medium term. This statement comes amid ongoing calls from climate activists urging an immediate transition away from fossil fuels.



“The climate change alarm is so much overblown in the short-term. It's still a concern in the long term, but I think it's exaggerated in the short term,” he informed participants at a political meeting in Italy.



The oil and gas industry is responsible for 42 percent of global emissions, both directly and indirectly.



Mr. Musk stated that the transition to a sustainable energy future would span "several decades" but emphasized that it would gradually occur.



These comments followed an agreement by approximately 200 countries at the Cop28 climate summit in the UAE to transition away from fossil fuels by 2050.



The global stocktake is urging an acceleration of efforts toward the "phase-down of unabated coal power" and the "phasing out of inefficient fossil fuel subsidies."



The International Energy Agency anticipates that global demand for oil and gas will reach its peak by 2030, driven by the growing adoption of renewable energy technology and electric vehicles.



According to the agency, the current annual investment in the oil and gas sector, totaling $800 billion, is twice the amount required by 2030 in the 1.5°C scenario.

MENAFN17122023000045015839ID1107610604