Russia, Ukraine report significant increase in attempted drone attacks

(MENAFN) In a volatile escalation of hostilities, both Russia and Ukraine reported a significant increase in attempted drone attacks over the past day, shortly after Hungary wielded its veto power to block 50 billion euros (USD54.5 billion) of European Union funding to Ukraine. Ukraine's air force revealed that its air defense successfully intercepted and shot down 30 out of 31 drones launched overnight, targeting 11 different regions of the country. Simultaneously, Russia announced that it had thwarted a series of drone attacks launched by Ukraine.



According to the Russian Defense Ministry's statement on Telegram, anti-aircraft units destroyed 32 Ukrainian drones over the Crimean Peninsula. Crimea was annexed by Russia from Ukraine in 2014, a move widely condemned as illegal. Russia has since utilized Crimea as a strategic staging and supply point during the ongoing conflict. The Defense Ministry also reported the downing of six drones in the Kursk region, which shares a border with Ukraine.



In the southern Kherson region, where parts are under Russian control, the Russia-installed governor, Vladimir Saldo, confirmed that Russian anti-aircraft units had successfully downed at least 15 aerial targets near the town of Henichesk. Saldo later reported that a Ukrainian missile attack in the Russia-held part of the region resulted in two casualties. Meanwhile, shelling in Ukrainian-held areas of Kherson wounded two individuals, according to regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.



The recent surge in drone attacks adds to the intensifying conflict between Russia and Ukraine, with both sides eager to showcase their military capabilities as the war approaches its two-year mark. Despite a Ukrainian counteroffensive initiated in June, neither party has made significant territorial gains, and analysts predict a protracted and enduring conflict.

MENAFN17122023000045015682ID1107610591