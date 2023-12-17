Kuwait mourns passing of Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah at age of 86

(MENAFN) Kuwait's ruling emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, passed away at the age of 86 after a three-year, low-profile reign primarily focused on resolving internal political disputes within the small, oil-rich nation. The announcement of his death was made through Kuwait state television, interrupting regular programming with Quranic verses, and was followed by a somber statement from Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah Al Sabah, the minister of his emiri court. The cause of death was not disclosed.



Sheikh Nawaf's tenure as emir had been marked by efforts to navigate Kuwait through its internal political challenges. His deputy ruler and half-brother, Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber, aged 83, has now assumed the role of emir, making him one of the last octogenarian leaders in the Gulf Arab countries. The world's oldest crown prince before Sheikh Meshal, Sheikh Nawaf, had been dealing with health issues, leading to a hospitalization in late November. The exact nature of his illness was not specified.



Kuwait, situated between Iraq and Saudi Arabia, has been known for the sensitivity surrounding the health of its leaders, and Sheikh Nawaf's passing has prompted reflection on the evolving dynamics within the country. Born before the complete transformation of Kuwait into a petrostate through oil wealth, Sheikh Nawaf belonged to a generation that has gradually faded away. The succession in Kuwait's leadership has taken place against the backdrop of a trend in Gulf Arab nations, where younger and more assertive rulers have assumed power, placing increased pressure on the Al Sabah family to transition leadership to the next generation.

