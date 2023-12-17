Israeli Chief of General Staff assumes responsibility for murdering 3 Israeli hostages in Gaza

(MENAFN) On Saturday, Israeli Chief of General Staff Herzi Halevi assumed responsibility for the inadvertent killing of three Israeli hostages by Israeli soldiers.



"The IDF (Israeli army) and I, as its commander, are responsible for what happened," Halevi stated in a video address, indicating the three hostages who were fatally shot while raising a white flag in the besieged Gaza Strip.



He highlighted that amid intense clashes in the Shujaiya neighborhood of Gaza, Palestinian militants managed to approach Israeli soldiers while dressed in civilian clothes for several days.



"A split-second decision could be a life-or-death decision,” he stated.



"There is nothing that the IDF soldiers and their commanders in the Gaza Strip want more than to rescue hostages alive. We did not succeed in this case. We feel the deep sorrow of the families for the deaths of the hostages," Halevi further mentioned.



"I think the three hostages did everything possible so that we would understand – they moved around shirtless so that we wouldn't suspect them of carrying explosives and they held a white cloth — but the tension overcame all of the above," he continued.



Halevi contended that the military could recognize the complexity of the situation in the Gaza conflict. "There may be additional cases in which hostages escape or are abandoned during the fighting, and we have the duty and responsibility to rescue them alive."

MENAFN17122023000045015839ID1107610589