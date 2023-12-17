Serbians head to polls to select new members for various political bodies

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Serbians are participating in elections to select new members for various political bodies, including the 250-seat parliament, the 120-member Assembly of the Autonomous Province of Vojvodina, and municipal councils. Polling stations, catering to approximately 6.5 million eligible voters, opened at 7 a.m. local time and will remain open until 8 p.m.



Voting is taking place in 8,273 election centers within Serbia and 81 election centers across 35 countries. A total of 2,817 candidates are vying for seats on 18 lists, with a minimum of 126 seats required for a majority in the Assembly.



The newly-elected president and government will grapple with significant challenges facing Serbia. One such challenge is related to the breakaway region of Kosovo, which declared independence in February 2008, a move disputed by Belgrade. Additionally, Serbia has resisted imposing sanctions on Russia in the context of the Ukraine war.



Pressure from the European Union and the United States is urging Serbia to recognize Kosovo's independence and impose sanctions on Russia. Notably, Serbs living in Kosovo are not eligible to vote in the Serbian general elections, as confirmed by the Election Committee.



Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti has expressed the need for a special agreement with Serbia, allowing members of the Serbian community in Kosovo with dual citizenship to participate in Serbian parliamentary elections on Kosovo's territory.

