Container companies redirect ships away from Red Sea due to escalating Houthi threats

(MENAFN) Numerous container companies, including the world's largest, the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), have initiated the rerouting of ships away from the Red Sea due to escalating threats from the Houthi group.



MSC released a statement reporting an attack on its ship, MSC Palatium, while transiting the Red Sea, characterizing the situation in the region as serious. The statement assured that no crew members were harmed in the attack.



Consequently, the company directed its vessels in the area to "reach safe areas and suspend their voyages until further notice."



MSC stated that it has revised the cruise routes of its ships, rerouting them via the Cape of Good Hope at the southern tip of Africa instead of the Red Sea.



The Red Sea is the world's most frequently utilized sea route for the transportation of oil and fuel shipments.



Shipping companies, including Denmark-based Maersk, German-based Hapag-Lloyd, and French-based CMA CGM, have all declared the suspension of voyages in the Red Sea due to worsening security conditions.



Following the announcement from Iran-backed Houthis on December 12 regarding the targeting of a Norwegian oil ship heading to Israel, the British Maritime Agency confirmed the safety of a ship and its crew in the Red Sea.



In a television speech on November 14, Abdul-malik al-Houthi, the leader of the Houthis in Yemen, issued a threat, stating that the group could target Israeli ships in the Red Sea.

