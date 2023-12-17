No Immediate Threat Of Another Russian Incursion Into Ukraine From Belarus - Border Guards

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The situation on the border with Belarus remains fully under control and no threat is being observed of a repeated Russian offensive from that direction.

That's according to Andriy Demchenko, the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"The situation along the border with Belarus remains fully under control. We are not recording the movement of heavy equipment or personnel from any units across the border (from Russia to Belarus – ed)," the spokesman said.

At the same time, Demchenko emphasized that Belarus continues to support Russia in the ongoing war effort against Ukraine therefore this direction remains a potential threat.

“But at the moment there is no threat from across that border, as it was at the outset of the full-scale invasion. That's because Russia has no sufficient forces in Belarusian territory to go for another incursion," said the border guards' spokesman.

He recalled that some time ago, Russia withdrew all units from Belarus, and never set up new ones to replace them.

"But at any moment, Russia could renew its operations, choosing the Belarusian direction. Therefore, we must be prepared for any developments. So, in fact, the border is being strengthened in terms of fortifications. Also, certain high-risk areas are being patrolled by units of Ukraine's Armed Forces, etc.," the spokesman said.

As reported earlier, Ukrainian border guards continue to strengthen the border with Belarus, including by planting landmines in the area.

Photo: The Armed Forces of Ukraine