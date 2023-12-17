No Power Shortage In Ukraine's Energy Grid - Ministry

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) No electricity shortage has been reported in the country's united power system as of December 17, while the authorities urge citizens to use consume efficiently.

The Ministry of Energy announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"No electricity shortage has been recorded over the past day, and none is expected today. The electricity generated by Ukrainian power plants is sufficient to cover domestic demand," officials said.

It is reported that the commercial import of electricity in the amount of 9,600 MW per hour is scheduled for the current day. Meanwhile, no exports are foreseen.

At one of the country's thermal power plants, a unit has come out of major repair, which will add another 150 MW of generation to the grid.

At the same time, a unit at one of Ukraine's TPPs was shut down due to technical issues. At this time, specialists have already restored its operations.

The Ministry of Energy recalls of the importance of reducing the load on the power system during peak consumption hours, especially from 9:00 to 11:00 in the morning and from 17:00 to 19:00 at night.

"Do not plug in energy-intensive appliances during peak hours - postpone laundry to night hours. This is how you will help those who need energy the most: medics, utility workers, and military," the ministry emphasizes.

According to the authorities, as a result of technological issues at Ukrenergo's 330 kV substation, some power equipment in Lviv was de-energized. Also, 110 kV substations came into a partial blackout.

Household and industry consumers across the city temporarily lost access to electricity. At this time, the problem has been resolved.

In Donetsk region, a coal mine was de-energized as a result of ongoing hostilities.

An employee of one of the TPPs died at his workplace. The investigation into the cause of his death is underway.

In Dnipropetrovsk region, a subcontractor's employee sustained a leg injury while performing repair work at one of the 330 kV substations.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, 610 settlements across Ukraine remained without power supplies due to adverse weather conditions and fighting.

No power consumption caps have been introduced in Ukraine.