Traffic Jams Easing At Yahodyn-Dorohusk Checkpoint At Ukraine-Poland Border

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On December 16, about 1,500 freight trucks crossed the border at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint in both directions.

That's according to Andriy Demchenko, the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"As of this morning, on these three routes (Rava-Ruska - Grebenne, Krakivets - Korczowa, and Shehyni - Medyka - ed.), there are about 2,150 freight vehicles queued up in Poland to cross into Ukraine. Most of them are reported across from the Shehyni checkpoint. The flow of vehicles is getting smoother, of course, but it is not as good as it was before November 6 or until November 23, when the blockade began. It had decreased massively," he said.

According to him, border guards note quite a lively flow in the direction of the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint, which was unblocked on December 11.

"It began to increase gradually after December 11. And over the past day, about 1,500 freight trucks crossed the border in both directions. Most of them crossed into Ukraine. These numbers are quite high because the same number of trucks, even a bit fewer, had been crossing the border before the blockade kicked offf," said Demchenko.

The spokesman noted that the long queue of trucks on the Ukrainian-Polish border in the direction of the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint remained in place.

"Some 2,400 cargo vehicles are waiting in line in the direction of the Yahodyn crossing toward Ukraine. About 1,700 cargo vehicles are registered in the e-queue for crossing out from Ukraine at the Yahodyn checkpoint. But, I emphasize, the dynamic of the crossing has been rather lively in recent days," he said.

As reported, on December 16, the spokesman for the Border Guard Service said there were about 4,000 trucks in queues at the border at the time.