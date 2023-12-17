Flights On Baku-Nakhchivan Route Delayed

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan Airlines flights J2-251 and J2-253 on the Baku-Nakhchivan route are delayed due to unfavorable weather conditions (heavy fog) at their destination, the press service of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC told Azernews .

The departure of these flights will be carried out immediately after weather conditions at Nakhchivan airport improve.

According to the airline's rules, if necessary, passengers of delayed flights waiting for their flight at the airport will be provided with food and drinks.

If any additional questions arise, passengers can contact the call center by email [email protected] or WhatsApp number +994(55) 204 65 54.