Arab Journalists Bemoan Late Kuwait Amir's Demise

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 17 (KUNA) -- The Federation of Arab Journalists (FAJ) on Sunday eulogized the late Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber who passed away Saturday recalling his long record of accomplishments at the domestic and external levels.

The Cairo-headquartered union said in a statement that the late Amir was a wise and faithful leader for his country and people, was keen on boosting relations among Arab States and supporting causes of the Arab and Muslim nations.

It also expressed sympathies and solace to the State of Kuwait, the people the gracious Al-Sabah family, praying for his soul and voiced sympathies with Sheikh Nawaf's bereaved family. (end)

