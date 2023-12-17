Kuwaiti Missions In Amman, Muscat Mourn Late Kuwait Amir

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 17 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti embassies and diplomatic missions abroad on Sunday continued to mourn the great loss of late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, releasing statements and receiving condolences over this sorrowful development.

In Jordan, the Kuwaiti embassy in Amman released a statement expressing its deepest sorrow over the demise of late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad who throughout his career and leadership of Kuwait had made it his mission to seek the welfare, security, and development of his country and people.

The embassy affirmed that Sheikh Nawaf's passing was a great loss to the Arab and Islamic worlds, expressing hopes that the Kuwaiti leadership, under the guidance of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, would continue to lead the country forward into a bright and prosperous future.

The embassy in Jordan had opened its doors receiving mourners of the late Amir with Ambassador Hamad Al-Marri being present.

A three-day of mourning was announced and the embassy began to receive those eager to provide their condolences.

Senior Jordanian, Arabm and foreign officials praised the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf for his support of all causes related to the Arab and Islamic worlds chiefly amongst them the Palestinian cause.

From Amman, Jordan, to Muscat the capital of the Sultanate of Oman, the Kuwaiti embassy released a statement mourning the loss of Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The embassy had announced a three-days mourning period, allowing the people in Oman and foreigner dignitaries to offer their condolences.

In a statement to KUNA, Ambassador Dr. Mohammad Al-Hajri lamented the loss of Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, saying that Kuwait had lossed a great father figure and leader.

He offered condolences to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the Kuwaiti people, wishing His Highness evermore success in leading the country towards a bright and promising future.

The leadership of Oman issued a decree to lower the Sultanate flag at half-mast for three-days in a gesture of solidarity with the State of Kuwait. (pickup previous)

