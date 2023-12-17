Kuwait Journalists Association Mourns Death Of Late Amir

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 17 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Journalists Association (KJA) extended Sunday its deepest and sincere condolences to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Al-Sabah family and the Kuwaiti people on the passing away of the late Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

In a statement, the KJA voiced hope for security, stability and unity in the country under the leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as he constantly emphasized unity of Kuwaiti people and their devotion in serving the country and boosting its development.

The statement added as the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah loved his people, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah affirmed that his leadership of the country would be aimed for the benefit of the people of Kuwait, praying to Allah the Almighty to bestow his blessing upon His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad. (end)

