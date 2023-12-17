Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- The late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah was laid to rest on Sunday amid presence of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah who led the mourners.

KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah performed Sunday prayer on His Highness the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah at Belan bin Rabah Mosque in Siddeeq Area.

KUWAIT -- The grieving people of Kuwait on Sunday paid tribute to the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as regular life came to a standstill throughout the country and traffic that usually jam the roads at start of the weeks turned quite thin. (with photos) 3127003 KUWAIT -- Mosques in Kuwait preformed absentee funeral prayer for late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah who was laid to rest early on Sunday. (photo feature). (end) rk