UN sponsors Egyptian project empowers housewives to become business owners

(MENAFN) The initiative "Women-Friendly Cities" in Egypt is empowering numerous homemakers to venture into entrepreneurship, allowing them to contribute financially to their families alongside their spouses.



Sponsored by the United Nations (UN), the project was initiated in the governorate of Damietta, situated north of Cairo, approximately two years ago.



Jameela Sayed, a recipient of the project's benefits, expressed: “I suffered from long periods of idleness and was looking for a way to utilize my time. There was no place for me and my children to go out and learn something new, so I decided to use my talent and produce handmade works.”



“Initially, I made crocheted clothes for my children and decorative items and tableaux for my home, distributing gifts to my friends,” she added.



“When I heard about this project, I applied and joined the training on how to plan a small business by the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women. This was a turning point in the transformation of my talent into a private project to increase my family’s income,” Jameela concluded.



Reema Mohammed, a woman facing a disability, stated: “I started learning the art of crochet in free handicraft workshops offered by the Egyptian National Council for Women as part of the Women-Friendly Cities project. Despite my lifelong disability, which made learning difficult, I quickly became a teacher to young children.”

