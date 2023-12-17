IOM reports 61 migrants presumed dead in recent Libyan boat sinking

(MENAFN) The International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported on Saturday that approximately 61 migrants were missing and presumed dead following the sinking of their boat off the coast of Libya. This incident marks the latest tragedy involving migrants in the North African region.



According to the IOM's Libya office, the "large number of migrants" is believed to have perished due to rough seas that overwhelmed their vessel subsequent to its departure from Zuwara, situated on Libya's northwest coast. This information was conveyed in a statement provided to a French news agency.



Based on survivor accounts, the statement mentioned that there were approximately 86 migrants on board the vessel.



Libya and Tunisia serve as key departure points for migrants embarking on perilous sea journeys with the goal of reaching Europe, often through Italy.



In this recent incident, the majority of the victims, including women and children, hailed from Nigeria, Gambia, and other African nations, according to the IOM office. Of the total, 25 individuals were rescued and subsequently transported to a Libyan detention center.



An IOM team "provided medical support," and the survivors are reported to be in good condition, as stated by the IOM office.



Flavio Di Giacomo, a spokesperson for the IOM, shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that over 2,250 people have lost their lives this year on the central Mediterranean migrant route, a “dramatic figure which demonstrates that unfortunately not enough is being done to save lives at sea.”



On June 14, the fishing boat named the Adriana, carrying 750 people from Libya to Italy, sank in international waters off the southwest coast of Greece.

