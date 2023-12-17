(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

About the visit of Turkmen delegation to Afghanistan

On December 16-17, 2023, a delegation of Turkmenistan headed by the Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov conducted a working visit to Herat province, Afghanistan.

During a meeting with Foreign Minister Amir Khan Mottaki, Minister of Mining Industry Shahabutdin Delaware and Minister of Industry and Trade Nuretdin Azizi, a number of issues related to the further development of bilateral cooperation in a wide range of areas were discussed.

In particular, the parties discussed the current stage of implementation of the projects, such as Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline, the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) high-voltage power transmission line, and the expansion of Afghanistan's railway infrastructure. Along with this, the foreign ministers and members of the delegation of both countries visited energy and transport facilities, the construction of which is carried out by Turkmen and Afghan companies.